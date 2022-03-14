Capitals merch daily deals: 3/14/2022

Over the last year, Shop.NHL.com introduced a promotion called Daily Deals. Similar to Amazon promotions, the NHL Shop puts one or multiple merch items massively on sale for every NHL team.
We figured it’d save you some money on items you want and it’s a small chip in the bucket for us. So why not post it?
We’ll post Capitals merch that is on sale unless we see something else we think you might like.
RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.
Monday’s Daily Deals on shop.nhl.com
Alex Ovechkin breakaway jerseys
Daily Deal: $118.99
Regular: $169.99
Alex Ovechkin youth jerseys
Daily Deal: $48.99
Regular: $69.99
Capitals trucker hat
Daily Deal: $20.99
Regular: $29.99
Capitals personalized grey hoodie
Daily Deal: $48.99
Regular: $69.99
Capitals personalized St. Patrick’s shirt link
Daily Deal: $27.99
Regular: $39.99
You can see all the Capitals’ daily deals on shop.nhl.com here. Use NHL25FS for free shipping on orders over $25 (through midnight).
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On