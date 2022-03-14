Capitals merch daily deals: 3/14/2022

Over the last year, Shop.NHL.com introduced a promotion called Daily Deals. Similar to Amazon promotions, the NHL Shop puts one or multiple merch items massively on sale for every NHL team.

We figured it’d save you some money on items you want and it’s a small chip in the bucket for us. So why not post it?

We’ll post Capitals merch that is on sale unless we see something else we think you might like.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

Monday’s Daily Deals on shop.nhl.com

Alex Ovechkin breakaway jerseys

Daily Deal: $118.99

Regular: $169.99

Alex Ovechkin youth jerseys

Daily Deal: $48.99

Regular: $69.99

Capitals trucker hat

Daily Deal: $20.99

Regular: $29.99

Capitals personalized grey hoodie

Daily Deal: $48.99

Regular: $69.99

Capitals personalized St. Patrick’s shirt link

Daily Deal: $27.99

Regular: $39.99

You can see all the Capitals’ daily deals on shop.nhl.com here. Use NHL25FS for free shipping on orders over $25 (through midnight).