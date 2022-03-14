Beloved relief pitcher Sean Doolittle is back with the Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals fans will be screaming “Dooooooooooo” yet again at Nationals Park. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports Sean Doolittle has signed a major league deal with the Nats pending a physical.

The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty first reported on a potential reunion late last night and confirmed that the veteran lefty has a locker at the team’s West Palm Beach spring training site.

Nationals sign Sean Doolittle to a 1 year deal – here’s a photoshop of what he might look like in a Nationals uniform pic.twitter.com/bHLhJQyvSC — Half Street High Heat (@HalfStHighHeat) March 14, 2022

Washington originally landed Doolittle in a trade with the Oakland Athletics in July of 2017 as the team sought bullpen help. Doolittle had spent parts of six major league seasons with Oakland including an all-star 2014 that saw him actively chosen to close games for the first time.

The former University of Virginia pitcher warmed to the area quickly and almost immediately became a fan favorite. Doolittle saved 75 games in 147 total appearances and posted a 3.03 ERA in his four seasons with the Nats. He was lights out during the Nationals’ 2019 postseason run which included closing out the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three scoreless innings and one save in their World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Everything we learned about winning a championship we learned from the @Capitals! Thank you for hosting us tonight! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/LIy2zKOhBx — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) November 4, 2019

Doolittle was one of six Nationals players to get shirtless during an ice resurfacer ride while celebrating the Nationals’ championship at a Capitals game. Doolittle later became good friends with then-Caps goaltender Braden Holtby and his wife Brandi.

Doolittle did not fare well during the coronavirus shortened 2020 season as he was unable to pitch off a mound during the four-month shutdown. He struggled to re-find his velocity and ended the year injured with an oblique strain. He would go on to tell Dougherty that he hoped to return to DC next season but those hopes were not met as he spent 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners.

Before leaving he and his wife Eireann Dolan penned a note to all Nats fans thanking them for the past four years.

What he said. We love you, DC. We love your free museums, your Ben’s Chili Bowls, your indie bookstores, your weird traffic circles, your energy at Nationals Park, and your kindness as you welcomed us and made us feel right at home. ❤️✌🏼 https://t.co/4o1Me2Ahas pic.twitter.com/qrj1IsoalO — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 2, 2020

Additionally, the Nats have signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz, utility player Ehire Adrianza, right-handed reliever Steve Cishek, pitcher Aaron Sanchez, and fellow 2019 hero Anibal Sanchez since the lockout ended.

Welcome back, Sean and Eireann! May the force be with you.