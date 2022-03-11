Live blog: Capitals take on Canucks as Ovechkin tries to pass Jagr

It’s a Washington Capitals game day! (And by game day, I mean, a late-night west coast weekend game that almost all of you, except the most hardcore of the hardcore, are going to stay up for.)

The Capitals will keep their lines mostly the same for the Canucks except for one change: Conor Sheary has been flipped up to the first line while Tom Wilson will skate on the third. Vitek Vanecek will get the start.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus. It’s RMNB After Dark so LETSSSSS GET WEIRD.

Caps lines Via @Tarik_ElBashir Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie

McMichael-Eller-Wilson

AJF-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Vanecek

It’s very cramped in the hallway. two fer one pic.twitter.com/VuIb4W8ppd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2022

Nicke and Ovi playing hockey’s version of hacky sack. so cute pic.twitter.com/FTWCXquHGW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2022

Kuzy with the insanely weird bounce. 1-0 WSH. What in the bounce 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ER7QbYg2aL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2022

Kuzy scores from the goal line on the PP. 2-0 WSH. Ovi almost had Jagr. Kuznetsov really stole Ovi's 767th goal 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/QZ6q7sZblp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2022

Canucks score twice early in the third to tie the game 2-2.

Comment below! Make sure to refresh as we’ll be updating this live blog throughout the night.