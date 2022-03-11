Live blog: Capitals take on Canucks as Ovechkin tries to pass Jagr

It’s a Washington Capitals game day! (And by game day, I mean, a late-night west coast weekend game that almost all of you, except the most hardcore of the hardcore, are going to stay up for.)
The Capitals will keep their lines mostly the same for the Canucks except for one change: Conor Sheary has been flipped up to the first line while Tom Wilson will skate on the third. Vitek Vanecek will get the start.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus. It’s RMNB After Dark so LETSSSSS GET WEIRD.
Caps lines
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary
Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie
McMichael-Eller-Wilson
AJF-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Vanecek
The Canucks pride jerseys are incredible
It’s very cramped in the hallway.
two fer one pic.twitter.com/VuIb4W8ppd
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2022
Nicke and Ovi playing hockey’s version of hacky sack.
so cute pic.twitter.com/FTWCXquHGW
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2022
Kuzy with the insanely weird bounce. 1-0 WSH.
What in the bounce 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ER7QbYg2aL
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2022
Kuzy scores from the goal line on the PP. 2-0 WSH.
Ovi almost had Jagr.
Kuznetsov really stole Ovi's 767th goal 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/QZ6q7sZblp
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2022
Canucks score twice early in the third to tie the game 2-2.
