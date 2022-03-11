Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Canucks as Ovechkin tries to pass Jagr

By Ian Oland

March 11, 2022 9:49 pm

It’s a Washington Capitals game day! (And by game day, I mean, a late-night west coast weekend game that almost all of you, except the most hardcore of the hardcore, are going to stay up for.)

The Capitals will keep their lines mostly the same for the Canucks except for one change: Conor Sheary has been flipped up to the first line while Tom Wilson will skate on the third. Vitek Vanecek will get the start.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus. It’s RMNB After Dark so LETSSSSS GET WEIRD.

Caps lines

Via @Tarik_ElBashir

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary
Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie
McMichael-Eller-Wilson
AJF-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz

Vanecek

The Canucks pride jerseys are incredible

It’s very cramped in the hallway.

Nicke and Ovi playing hockey’s version of hacky sack.

Kuzy with the insanely weird bounce. 1-0 WSH.

Kuzy scores from the goal line on the PP. 2-0 WSH.

Ovi almost had Jagr.

Canucks score twice early in the third to tie the game 2-2.

