Jaromir Jagr teases Alex Ovechkin after Caps captain shanks scoring chance to pass him on goals list

Jaromir Jagr raised a lot of money for Ukraine and now he’s having fun with Alex Ovechkin on social media as the Capitals captain tries to take sole possession of third place from him on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Ovechkin tied Jagr on Tuesday after he scored his 765th and 766th goals against the Calgary Flames, but failed in his first chance to overtake the Czech legend Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ovechkin had a spectacular chance late in the game but fired a one-timer over the net. Jagr saw the highlight and made sure to chirp the possible future goals king.

Come on Ovi ,I already send a video to congratulate you,I need a motivation to come back😳I believe, every record has it own aura, own protection.Can anybody find out how many shots on net need Wayne Gretzky to beat Gordie Howe record? ( from 801 to 802 )That would be interesting https://t.co/j3qripNWxq — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 10, 2022

[Note: It’s worth reminding that Jagr scored one goal during his final season in the NHL (2017-18), so he’s not coming back at age 50, but boy would we love to see it anyway.]

In a serious interview with NHL.com published five days ago, Jagr said that he believed Ovechkin “cannot be stopped if he doesn’t want to” and would eventually overtake Gretzky’s 894 goals sometime before 2026.

“I said that before,” Jagr said. “He’s got a five-year contract that he signed. I think he’s going to do it before that.”

There was only one caveat.

“Only one thing can stop him: injuries,” Jagr said. “But it would have to be some accident or something because the way he’s fit and strong, he cannot get injured if just somebody hits him.”

When Ovechkin passes Jagr, he will become the greatest European goal-scorer of all time.

Ovechkin and Jagr have long been friendly with each other, especially considering their Capitals’ ties. Jagr even credits his poor performance in Washington as the reason why the organization was able to draft Ovechkin first overall and win their first Stanley Cup in 2018.