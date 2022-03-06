Alex Ovechkin two shy of Jagr after scoring 764th career goal, thanks crowd for chanting his name

Alex Ovechkin has goals in consecutive games and five in his last seven after an abnormally long cold streak to start 2022.

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger to extend Washington’s lead to 4-2 in the third period. The Capitals went on to win 5-3.

The goal came from — where else (?) — Ovi’s office.

Ovechkin’s one-timer beat Driedger short side. Driedger is now the 154th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on his career. Uh, congratulations?

This marks the first time in Ovechkin's career he's scored a goal against Chris Driedger, his 154th different goaltender he's scored on in his career. There have been 6,693 skaters in NHL history with 154 or fewer goals in their career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 6, 2022

NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin said during the telecast that Ovi’s shot was going 95 MPH.

The Kraken left Ovi wide open in the left circle — a curious decision.

seattle left the greatest goal scorer of all time wide open i wonder what happens next pic.twitter.com/wc7ufXHyRA — noah hockey stick emoji (@capsboybebop) March 6, 2022

Just like on Thursday against the Hurricanes, Capital One Arena erupted in a loud “Ovi” chant after he returned to the bench.

The goal now leaves Ovechkin two shy of third place Jaromir Jagr (766), 37 shy of second place Gordie Howe, and 130 behind the NHL’s all-time goals record holder, Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin thanked fans for their support after the game.

Alex Ovechkin gave a shoutout to the Capital One Arena crowd for chanting his name after his goal: "Thank you, guys!" — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 6, 2022

Ovechkin had three points (1g, 2a) total against the Kraken — his first three-point night since November 26 against the Florida Panthers. It was Ovi’s seventh game with at least three points this season. Ovechkin has 68 points (34g, 34a) in 55 games.

Notably, Ovi went back to using a RibCor Trigger stick against Seattle after switching to a JetSpeed FT4 on Thursday. Thursday was the first time Ovechkin had changed his stick in three seasons.