Joe Snively misses practice due to upper-body injury; Kuznetsov, Backstrom, and Vanecek all take maintenance days

The Washinton Capitals held a noon practice on Tuesday, a day after suffering their sixth straight home regulation loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Forward Joe Snively was missing from the ice as the team says he is dealing with a lingering upper-body injury. The Caps also told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that Vitek Vanecek, Nicklas Backstrom, and Evgeny Kuznetsov all took maintenance days.

Snively only played 8:23 of the game against Toronto which is notable because he is averaging over 12 minutes of ice time in the month of February. The diminutive winger took a big hit from Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in Saturday’s 2-1 loss and was also on the receiving end of a few more kabongs in the game against the Leafs.

At Monday’s morning skate, Daniel Sprong took the majority of the line rushes for Snively. It looked like Sprong initially may have gotten the game against Toronto but Snively was deemed good enough to go. Naturally, Sprong would be the likely fill-in for that spot if the rookie forward remains out injured.

Snively has seven points from 12 games this season although he has gone pointless in his last three.

To make matters worse for the Caps, Carl Hagelin needed help leaving the ice at practice as he departed early holding a towel to his face due to an errant stick.