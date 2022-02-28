‘Swedes on tour’: Toronto Maple Leafs visit Washington DC landmarks ahead of Capitals game

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Washington, DC for the first time since October of 2019 and a few of their Swedish roster members took advantage of a nice February day to do some sightseeing.

William Nylander, who has childhood ties to the area and is BFFs with Nicklas Backstrom, took his good buddies Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren out and about in the nation’s capital.

The “Swedes on tour” as Nylander put it, visited the Smithsonian Castle, the National Museum of Natural History, and the Washington Monument.

Nylander is familiar with the area after his father Michael spent four seasons with the Caps. William played youth hockey for Team Maryland and sometimes even got picked up by Backstrom from school when the Capitals center basically lived with the Nylanders early in his career.

The Leafs practiced this morning at Capital One Arena and will take on the Caps at 7:30 PM.

Auston Matthews getting reps in the middle during PP work this morning Leafs didn’t have a PP during that 10-goal game in Detroit on Saturday pic.twitter.com/eGugcvyOxl — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 28, 2022

Headline photo: @williamnylander/Instagram