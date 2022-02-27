Caps cannot find the offense to stave off Flyers on the road: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned from their week off and have lost both games they’ve played while only scoring two total goals. This time against the Flyers 2-1. That’s not gonna work.
Things need to start turning around quickly.
It took all of 11 seconds for Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) to open the scoring today – the fastest goal from the start of a game by an @NHLFlyers player in nearly 33 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IhQQaL7gc3 https://t.co/zpzXP2BpbM
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 26, 2022
