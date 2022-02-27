Capitals re-assign goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Hershey Bears on a conditioning loan

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday morning that goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley have been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears.

The team made sure to note that Vanecek is only headed to the AHL for a conditioning loan and The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell believes it is likely he will start for the Bears in their game Sunday against the Utica Comets.

NEWS | The Capitals have re-assigned goaltenders Vitek Vanecek (conditioning loan) and Pheonix Copley to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/ajlOwK8xyU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 27, 2022

Vanecek was initially injured back on February 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins when forward Kasperi Kapanen collided with him and sent the Czech netminder flying backward into the goal frame. He has not played since and had been on injured reserve since February 8.

He has been practicing with the team in recent days and if he can get through Hershey’s game feeling good, he will likely be recalled by the team before Monday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vanecek has been the steadiest of the Capitals goaltenders this season, posting a 10-6-5 record so far with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

