Hershey Bears players spotted on live tv during WWE Smackdown

The Hershey Bears shut out the Utica Comets 4-0 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. Two hundred and seventy-two miles south, Bears forwards Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason attended WWE Smackdown back home at Giant Center. Pilon, nursing an injury, and the recently-reassigned Leason did not travel with the team.
So instead, they were given a very important brand-building task: get Pat McAfee a customized Hershey Bears jersey.
McAfee, a former NFL player, is the ridiculous color commentator of Smackdown. McAfee has 2.3 million followers on Twitter and hosts a popular podcast The Pat McAfee Show.
Hey @PatMcAfeeShow – we’re For The Brand here in Hershey.
Enjoy our sweet city tonight with @WWE #SmackDown and let us know if you want this sweater and some chocolate. @HersheyEnt pic.twitter.com/ClZznM4fdF
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 25, 2022
Leason and Pilon were successful, posing with the For The Brand punter after the show ended.
Boys are For The Brand. You’re welcomed in Hershey anytime, @patmcafeeshow! Enjoy the sweater! pic.twitter.com/oNRIJX0rec
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 26, 2022
Throughout the night, though, the two players could be spotted on the Fox telecast sitting directly behind McAfee. Pilon, wearing a very Canadian brown plaid jacket, stood out in particular sometimes standing against the railing. They stood out in particular during segments with The New Day and Naomi.
It's GREAT to be BACK here on #SMACKDAHN#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/s8NZvAyJkm
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2022
How can you not feel the GLOW @MichaelCole? #SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/iIcUSKHKCp
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2022
Pilon retweeted a screenshot of them on TV, commenting “Mom, we made it.”
Mom, we made it https://t.co/YanQ0XtoXh
— Garrett Pilon (@gpilon41) February 26, 2022
