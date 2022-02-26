Home / News / Hershey Bears players spotted on live tv during WWE Smackdown

Hershey Bears players spotted on live tv during WWE Smackdown

By Ian Oland

February 26, 2022 11:05 am

The Hershey Bears shut out the Utica Comets 4-0 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. Two hundred and seventy-two miles south, Bears forwards Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason attended WWE Smackdown back home at Giant Center. Pilon, nursing an injury, and the recently-reassigned Leason did not travel with the team.

So instead, they were given a very important brand-building task: get Pat McAfee a customized Hershey Bears jersey.

McAfee, a former NFL player, is the ridiculous color commentator of Smackdown. McAfee has 2.3 million followers on Twitter and hosts a popular podcast The Pat McAfee Show.

Leason and Pilon were successful, posing with the For The Brand punter after the show ended.

Throughout the night, though, the two players could be spotted on the Fox telecast sitting directly behind McAfee. Pilon, wearing a very Canadian brown plaid jacket, stood out in particular sometimes standing against the railing. They stood out in particular during segments with The New Day and Naomi.

Pilon retweeted a screenshot of them on TV, commenting “Mom, we made it.”

