Hershey Bears players spotted on live tv during WWE Smackdown

The Hershey Bears shut out the Utica Comets 4-0 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. Two hundred and seventy-two miles south, Bears forwards Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason attended WWE Smackdown back home at Giant Center. Pilon, nursing an injury, and the recently-reassigned Leason did not travel with the team.

So instead, they were given a very important brand-building task: get Pat McAfee a customized Hershey Bears jersey.

McAfee, a former NFL player, is the ridiculous color commentator of Smackdown. McAfee has 2.3 million followers on Twitter and hosts a popular podcast The Pat McAfee Show.

Hey @PatMcAfeeShow – we’re For The Brand here in Hershey. Enjoy our sweet city tonight with @WWE #SmackDown and let us know if you want this sweater and some chocolate. @HersheyEnt pic.twitter.com/ClZznM4fdF — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 25, 2022

Leason and Pilon were successful, posing with the For The Brand punter after the show ended.

Boys are For The Brand. You’re welcomed in Hershey anytime, @patmcafeeshow! Enjoy the sweater! pic.twitter.com/oNRIJX0rec — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 26, 2022

Throughout the night, though, the two players could be spotted on the Fox telecast sitting directly behind McAfee. Pilon, wearing a very Canadian brown plaid jacket, stood out in particular sometimes standing against the railing. They stood out in particular during segments with The New Day and Naomi.

Pilon retweeted a screenshot of them on TV, commenting “Mom, we made it.”

Mom, we made it https://t.co/YanQ0XtoXh — Garrett Pilon (@gpilon41) February 26, 2022

Headline photo: @TheHersheyBears