Live blog: Capitals return after a week off to face Rangers in nationally televised game

The Washington Capitals are back after a week off to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Caps will do so with two key veteran players that are making their return from injury.

TJ Oshie, after missing the last 14 games due to an upper-body injury, is back along with defenseman Justin Schultz. Both players skated during every practice this week.

Tonight’s matchup against the Rangers is Washington’s first since beating New York 5-1 on Opening Night. Alex Ovechkin had four points (2g 2a) in that blowout victory.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

91-Snively, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Shesterkin

An absolutely great start to the ESPN telecast. ESPN's coverage of the Capitals-Rangers game begins with a camera focused on Tom Wilson. Steve Levy: "Is he the most hated player in the NHL?" — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 24, 2022

Mika Zibanejad makes it 1-0 with a huge clapper. The drop pass.

The shot. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/YT8iQpi32Z — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 25, 2022

