Live blog: Capitals return after a week off to face Rangers in nationally televised game

By Ian Oland

February 24, 2022 6:48 pm

The Washington Capitals are back after a week off to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Caps will do so with two key veteran players that are making their return from injury.

TJ Oshie, after missing the last 14 games due to an upper-body injury, is back along with defenseman Justin Schultz. Both players skated during every practice this week.

Tonight’s matchup against the Rangers is Washington’s first since beating New York 5-1 on Opening Night. Alex Ovechkin had four points (2g 2a) in that blowout victory.

How to watch

Tonight’s game is national and on ESPN.

If focusing on tonight’s game is too difficult…

…take the night off and catch up on things here tomorrow. There’s a lot going on: Russia’s war in Ukraine, the pandemic, etc. I dunno. Make sure to take care of you because you are what matters.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
91-Snively, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Shesterkin

An absolutely great start to the ESPN telecast.

Mika Zibanejad makes it 1-0 with a huge clapper.

Comment below. Make sure to refresh this page throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.

