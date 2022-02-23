Home / News / Hershey Bears bring back cream-colored third jerseys

Hershey Bears bring back cream-colored third jerseys

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

February 23, 2022 5:03 pm

The Hershey Bears donned their third jerseys for the first time this season when they took on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tuesday.

The cream-colored sweaters first made an appearance during the 2016-17 season and will be worn four more times this season.

The design is a nod to the Bears sweaters from the 1950s.

We first caught a glimpse of these beauties again when Bears forward Garrett Pilon revealed that they were back a little earlier than maybe he should have.

The team plans to give some of the jerseys away straight off the players’ backs when they wear them for the final time this season on April 24 as part of their Fan Appreciation Night.

Here are some more photos of the unis in action.

Screenshot via @TheHersheyBears/Twitter

,