Hershey Bears bring back cream-colored third jerseys

The Hershey Bears donned their third jerseys for the first time this season when they took on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tuesday.

The cream-colored sweaters first made an appearance during the 2016-17 season and will be worn four more times this season.

THEY. ARE. BACK. Our third jerseys return on Tuesday for the first of five games this season! 📆👇 Join us for the return pic.twitter.com/VANwRAHMHh — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 17, 2022

The design is a nod to the Bears sweaters from the 1950s.

Room is set for a cream-colored night. pic.twitter.com/Lbwg7dxMWS — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 22, 2022

We first caught a glimpse of these beauties again when Bears forward Garrett Pilon revealed that they were back a little earlier than maybe he should have.

did one of our players really just leak that our third jerseys are back? https://t.co/60wRS95AWr — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 17, 2022

The team plans to give some of the jerseys away straight off the players’ backs when they wear them for the final time this season on April 24 as part of their Fan Appreciation Night.

You love our third jerseys so much we’re giving them to you! Join us for Fan Appreciation Night on April 24, as we hold our Jersey Off Our Backs promotion!! pic.twitter.com/lI7iIxyuy5 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 23, 2022

Here are some more photos of the unis in action.

Our third jerseys returned last night and they are glorious! 📸 @JustSports_AHL pic.twitter.com/wWDKSYW8K8 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 23, 2022

Screenshot via @TheHersheyBears/Twitter