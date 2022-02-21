How TJ Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, and other Capitals players spent their weekend off

The Washington Capitals got a rare weekend off to rest their bodies ahead of a difficult stretch to end the season.
Without hockey, film study, and ice baths, what did our boys in red do with their off time?
They did not stray too far from the ice (or water for that matter).
Nicklas Backstrom
Capitals’ first-line center, Nicklas Backstrom, spent time with his family.
“[The break] was good actually,” Backstrom said after practice on Monday. “It was nice. I didn’t go anywhere, but it was just nice to chill for a weekend.”
Then he shared one important event he attended.
“Went to Disney On Ice,” Backstrom said. “The kids loved it. Since they’ve been three or four years old, we’ve always gone. It was fun. They do a good job.”
Yes, yes they do.
Backstrom’s family also attended practice on Monday to cheer on pappa from afar with the Presidents’ Day holiday closing schools.
Nicky has some special guests this morning#CapsDads pic.twitter.com/QlD3S5LbEq
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 21, 2022
Tom Wilson
Tom Wilson and his fiancee Taylor Pischke went on a popular hike in the DC area. The couple, along with their dog Halle, went to Great Falls Park.
John Carlson
Two weeks after going to Florida during the All-Star Break, Carly stayed home with his family and appeared to play the role of hockey dad.
TJ Oshie
Oshie, who is currently rehabbing an upper-body injury, took his family to the rink on Friday.
Oshie and his wife Lauren later celebrated Valentine’s Day a week later at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC.
