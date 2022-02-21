How TJ Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, and other Capitals players spent their weekend off

The Washington Capitals got a rare weekend off to rest their bodies ahead of a difficult stretch to end the season.

Without hockey, film study, and ice baths, what did our boys in red do with their off time?

They did not stray too far from the ice (or water for that matter).

Nicklas Backstrom Capitals’ first-line center, Nicklas Backstrom, spent time with his family. “[The break] was good actually,” Backstrom said after practice on Monday. “It was nice. I didn’t go anywhere, but it was just nice to chill for a weekend.” Then he shared one important event he attended. “Went to Disney On Ice,” Backstrom said. “The kids loved it. Since they’ve been three or four years old, we’ve always gone. It was fun. They do a good job.” Yes, yes they do. Backstrom’s family also attended practice on Monday to cheer on pappa from afar with the Presidents’ Day holiday closing schools. Nicky has some special guests this morning#CapsDads pic.twitter.com/QlD3S5LbEq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 21, 2022