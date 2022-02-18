Capitals steal two points in final minutes on the road in Philly: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals continued their dominance on the road this season by taking down the Flyers 5-3 in Philadelphia, Thursday. It wasn’t pretty but what Caps win is right now?
They have a week off and it’s nice to go into that on a high note.
John Carlson recorded his fifth consecutive 10-goal season. Only one @Capitals defenseman has recorded more: Kevin Hatcher (7).#NHLStats: https://t.co/u4Vc1GpK4J pic.twitter.com/MXL3Hx3V9V
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
