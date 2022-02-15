Live blog: Capitals fly to Music City to take on Predators

The Washington Capitals have lost three of their last four games against some pretty underwhelming opponents. They will look to turn it around in Nashville, a place they are notoriously not great at, to try and get head coach Peter Laviolette win number 700.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Capitals’ first line of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Tom Wilson have been put back together. Ilya Samsonov will start in goal.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Joe Snively scores again. 1-0 WSH. What a beautiful setup by Conor Sheary. This goal was all him. Tap tap tap it in pic.twitter.com/o9HgkdamQ0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 16, 2022

Nashville’s tribute video for Lavy. Welcome back, Peter, Kevin and Matt! Thank you for all you did for Smashville! pic.twitter.com/akUIvukotu — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 16, 2022

