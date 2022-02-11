Brad Marchand becomes most suspended player in NHL history, has forfeited over $1.4 million in salary

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended six games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday after his self-admitted unjustifiable behavior towards Tristan Jarry. Marchand punched the Penguins goaltender in the head and later high-sticked him in the mask (though the stick infraction was more a “boop” than a bop). The NHLPA announced on Friday it is appealing the suspension on Marchand’s behalf.

“Was it stupid? Of course, it was stupid,” Marchand said according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “I’m not denying that. I absolutely should not have done it. But suspension-worthy? I don’t think so.”

With his latest ban, Marchand earned a new, lowly place in NHL history. According to the Cam and Strick podcast, Marchand has earned the most individual suspensions in NHL history (8), passing Chris Pronger who had seven.

With his eighth suspension, Brad Marchand officially passed Chris Pronger for the most individual suspensions in NHL history. (H/T @CamandStrick) pic.twitter.com/rmLc2tKkmZ — BarDown (@BarDown) February 10, 2022

If the latest suspension holds, Marchand will have been suspended for a total of 28 games and lost over $1.4 million of salary during his 13-year career in the NHL.

#NHLBruins Brad Marchand disciplinary history 8 suspensions

5 fines

28 games lost

$1,419,568.33 in forfeited salary — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 10, 2022

Let’s take a look at the lowlights.

Brad Marchand suspension history

March 17, 2011 – Marchand suspended 2 games for elbowing RJ Umberger in the head

January 9, 2012 – Marchand suspended 5 games for low-bridiging Sami Salo

January 16, 2015 – Marchand suspended 2 games for slew-footing Derick Brassard

December 30, 2015 – Marchand suspended 3 games for clipping Mark Borowiecki

April 6, 2017 – Marchand suspended 2 games Spearing Jake Dotchin

January 24, 2018 – Marchand suspended 5 games for elbowing Marcus Johansson

November 29, 2021 – Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson

February 9, 2022 – Marchand suspended 6 games for roughing/high-sticking Tristan Jarry

Brad Marchand fines

2011-12: $2,500 for slew-footing Matt Niskanen

2015-16: $5,000 for roughing Gabriel Landeskog

2016-17: $10,000 for tripping Niklas Kronwall

2017-18: $2,000 for diving

2017-18: $5,000 for cross-checking Andrew MacDonald

While eight suspensions and five fines seem like a lot, Marchand’s rap sheet could and probably should be much longer. The habitual line-stepper has invented new ways to be sandpaper-y.

Marchand trying to stop Crosby from getting a new stick 💀 pic.twitter.com/i388DigJ9K — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) February 9, 2022

Marchand was not suspended in 2018 for arguably his most notorious play: licking Ryan Callahan.

He also escaped supplemental discipline when he fought an unwilling Lars Eller.

You can’t even hold out your phone out near him.

So congratulations, Brad. No matter how much Hockey Twitter talks about how “bad” Tom Wilson is, you’re the GOAT at being a pest on the ice.