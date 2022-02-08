Oh, Brad Marchand is definitely getting suspended for this

Your fave Brad Marchand has done it again. Late in the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston forward Marchand punched Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry in the head. Then, after a scrum, he booped Jarry’s snoot with this stick.

So, yeah, he’s definitely getting suspended.

The punch happened in the thick of a play, deep in the Pittsburgh crease.

This isn’t good from Marchand in the final minute of the game. Punch + stick swing on Jarry pic.twitter.com/yrq9Ek8o4i — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 9, 2022

Marchand was then escorted by officials away from Sidney Crosby, who didn’t react at all to his goalie getting cold-cocked. And on the way out, Marchand did the snootboop heard around the world.

Brad Marchand clocks Tristan Jarry and chaos ensues…not good: pic.twitter.com/15Qt0NeDcK — Blake Thorne (@_BlakeThorne) February 9, 2022

Marchand was given a match penalty, which means the NHL must review his conduct.

So what do you think? Put me down for four games.