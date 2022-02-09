Goaltending and special teams burn the Capitals again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have had two main performance issues this season and those are the inability to get even league average goaltending and special teams that consistently lose them games.
That was on display again in a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Alex Ovechkin recorded the primary assist on Kuznetsov's goal. With that assist, Ovechkin has passed Sergei Zubov (619) for the third most assists by a Russian player in NHL history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 9, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On