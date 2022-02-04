Michal Kempny’s cosmically bad luck continues as he tries to leave Dallas quarantine

The Capitals’ All-Star Break arrived on Thursday after the team fell 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers.

But one Capitals player remained stuck in hell the deep south and had trouble getting out due to inclement weather.

Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny entered COVID protocol on January 28 before the Capitals’ 5-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

ROSTER UPDATE: #Caps defenseman Michal Kempny is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #Caps recall forward Joe Snively from the taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 28, 2022

Because of the NHL’s protocol, Kempny was forced to quarantine in a Dallas hotel where he would remain until his symptoms cleared and he had no more positive tests. That day came on Thursday, the first day of his supposed break.

On Kempny’s Instagram Story, the Czech defenseman documented his travel woes via a screenshot from one of his weather apps. Grapevine, TX, a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth, was under a Winter Storm Warning.

“When you are trying to get home from Dallas after 6 days in quarantine. Flights canceled or delayed. That’s exactly what you need,” Kempny wrote sarcastically.

The 1.5 inches of snow and ice in Dallas on Thursday was the second-biggest snowstorm the area had seen since March 4, 2015, according to Accuweather. The snowstorm essentially shut down the city as Texas normally never sees any snow or much below-freezing weather.

Kempny has endured an incredible amount of bad luck over the last few years, such as tearing his Achilles tendon and getting injured by an ice scraper while rehabbing in Hershey. Let’s all hope by now he’s back home with his beautiful family and can actually enjoy the break! He deserves it.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB