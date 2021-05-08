Michal Kempny gets injured by ice scraper during Hershey Bears game

Michal Kempny, who is on a conditioning stint with the Hershey Bears, got injured during the second period of the team’s 3-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Saturday.

But *please note* the injury did not happen during actual gameplay. Kempny had “incidental contact” with one of the ice scrapers as play was paused. Spencer Carbery, according to Inside AHL Hockey’s Julie Beidler, said after the game to “chalk that up to the weird things this year.”

He described Kempny’s injury as not “too, too bad.”

Carbery on @Capitals Michal Kempny – "Chalk that up to the weird things this year – he had incidental contact with one of the ice scrapers – I don't think it's too, too bad…just an unfortunate situation" but said he didn't want to put wrong info out there @InsideAHLHockey — Beids (@juliebeidler) May 8, 2021

Kempny, who tore his Achilles in October before the season began, was loaned to Hershey by the Capitals on Thursday to get in games before possibly being a depth option during the NHL playoffs.

Saturday’s game was the second one Kempny had played with Hershey. Things started well enough. Saturday, the Czech defenseman tallied an assist in the first period on an Axel Jonsson-Fjällby goal.

Bears get a fortunate bounce off of Derek Pouliot’s skate for a goal by Axel Jonsson. Kempny and Copley draw the assists. pic.twitter.com/WgGJiM2cpO — Bears Hockey Nation (@HBHNationBlog) May 8, 2021

Kempny had been skating at MedStar Capitals Iceplex since February and first rejoined the Capitals for practice in early April.

“Everybody who is anybody in hockey has played in Hershey.

– Gordie Howe” – Michal Kempny pic.twitter.com/9MwBoE2Ajm — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 8, 2021

After having surgery in October, Kempny was expected to make a full recovery by June.

Get well soon, Kemper!

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB