Capitals send Pheonix Copley and Lucas Johansen back to Hershey as NHL taxi squads end

The Washington Capitals sent goaltender Pheonix Copley and defenseman Lucas Johansen back down to the AHL’s Hershey Bears on Thursday.

The moves come as the NHL will disband its taxi squads league-wide after the NHL All-Star Break.

Copley, who was called up with Vitek Vanecek injured, appeared in his first NHL game for the Capitals in nearly three years on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. The 30-year-old, North Pole, Alaska native came in relief of Ilya Samsonov early in the first period after Sammy gave up three goals on four shots. Copley turned away 21 shots and only gave up one goal, keeping the Capitals in the game until the very end.

The American goaltender has spent his time with the Hershey Bears since the 2018-19 season where he was Braden Holtby’s full-time backup. Copley has a record of 12-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage in 21 games with the Bears this season.

Johansen, the Capitals’ first-round pick in 2016, made his NHL debut on December 31 against the Detroit Red Wings. Lujo recorded an assist in that game – the only one he dressed for with the Capitals.

The Capitals will not play again until Tuesday, February 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL’s All-Star Weekend begins in Las Vegas on Friday.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB