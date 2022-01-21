Senators forward Tim Stützle trades a signed stick for gummy bears

The Ottawa Senators are in town to take on the Capitals Saturday night. Before they traveled to the district, they were in Pittsburgh to do battle with the Penguins.

Tim Stützle, the Senators’ young German star, scored a goal in the 6-4 loss but arguably scored something better during warmups.

A signed stick in exchange for some gummy bears? Deal and deal.

The Viersen, Germany native was propositioned the trade during warmups by a young fan. The sign was written in Tim’s native German tongue reading, “Hallo Tim! Swap gold bears for sticks!” The sign also featured the universal symbol for trade between a picture of a stick and a bag of gummy bears.

“Goldbears” are made by Haribo, a German confectionery company. Of course, Tim obliged, grabbing a stick from the bench, quickly signing it, and making the exchange before swiftly heading down the tunnel to stash his snack.

Stützle would go on to score his sixth goal of the season and it was probably, most definitely because he snuck a couple of gummy bears in pregame.

The next time Ottawa is hiring a new general manager, Stützle’s deal-making ability has to be considered.

Screenshot via TSN