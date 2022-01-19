The Washington Capitals have won a game in overtime, like actually: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals played a topsy-turvy, back and forth game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. They put themselves in an early hole, came all the way back to take a lead, blew that lead, and then won a game in overtime for the first time this season 4-3.
Ovi also scored and that’s what it’s actually important.
Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals took sole possession of the League lead in goals this season with his 50th career tally against the Jets/Thrashers franchise (50-44—94 in 69 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/1Uhnld3fvV pic.twitter.com/vWxJvgoX3l
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On