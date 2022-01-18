Live blog: Capitals complete two-game homestand against Jets

The Washington Capitals face the Winnipeg Jets to complete a two-game homestand at Capital One Arena tonight. The Caps’ have lost five of their last six games and fallen to fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Peter Laviolette says there’s “no common thread” in the losses.

Without TJ Oshie in the lineup once again, Laviolette will give first-line duty to Garnet Hathaway, whose penalties the game before contributed to the Capitals’ loss to the Canucks. Vitek Vanecek will start the game in net.

The Capitals are wearing special Willie O’Ree stickers on the back of their helmets. O’Ree is having his number retired by the Bruins tonight.

Capitals lines Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway

Protas-Backstrom-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Leason Fehervary-Schultz

Orlov-Jensen

Cholowski-TVR Vanecek

Good guy Ovi gr8 day for that kid pic.twitter.com/qbn724gPMm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022

Tonight’s pregame wackiness 𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔wooooowooo𝙗𝙧𝙧𝙧𝙧𝙧𝙧OOOOOhello pic.twitter.com/1ITLElay77 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 18, 2022

Ovechkin scores after a nice feed by Hathaway Needed that #Gr8 goal pic.twitter.com/dWejXBAEJZ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022

SCOARLOV. Tie game. 2-2. Deflection perfection 🐯 pic.twitter.com/gGay0ijKDc — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022

Protas gives the Caps a 3-2 lead. That’s three unanswered goals for Washington. The ol' wraparound off the skate pic.twitter.com/mDufCmi4Op — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022

Jets tie it up with their goaltender pulled. 3-3. 🚨#NHLJets GOAL🚨 Pierre-Luc Dubois taps it home — TIE GAME IN WASHINGTON! WPG 3 | WSH 3

1:05 remaining in the third period pic.twitter.com/16pjF2VuV7 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 19, 2022

Comment below. Refresh the post throughout the game. We’ll be updating it live.