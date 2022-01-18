Home / News / Live blog: Capitals complete two-game homestand against Jets

By Ian Oland

January 18, 2022 7:02 pm

The Washington Capitals face the Winnipeg Jets to complete a two-game homestand at Capital One Arena tonight. The Caps’ have lost five of their last six games and fallen to fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Peter Laviolette says there’s “no common thread” in the losses.

Without TJ Oshie in the lineup once again, Laviolette will give first-line duty to Garnet Hathaway, whose penalties the game before contributed to the Capitals’ loss to the Canucks. Vitek Vanecek will start the game in net.

The Capitals are wearing special Willie O’Ree stickers on the back of their helmets. O’Ree is having his number retired by the Bruins tonight.

Capitals lines

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway
Protas-Backstrom-Wilson
McMichael-Eller-Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Leason

Fehervary-Schultz
Orlov-Jensen
Cholowski-TVR

Vanecek

Good guy Ovi

Tonight’s pregame wackiness

Jets score twice in game’s first 2:20

Ovechkin scores after a nice feed by Hathaway

SCOARLOV. Tie game. 2-2.

Protas gives the Caps a 3-2 lead.

That’s three unanswered goals for Washington.

Jets tie it up with their goaltender pulled. 3-3.

