Live blog: Capitals complete two-game homestand against Jets

The Washington Capitals face the Winnipeg Jets to complete a two-game homestand at Capital One Arena tonight. The Caps’ have lost five of their last six games and fallen to fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Peter Laviolette says there’s “no common thread” in the losses.
Without TJ Oshie in the lineup once again, Laviolette will give first-line duty to Garnet Hathaway, whose penalties the game before contributed to the Capitals’ loss to the Canucks. Vitek Vanecek will start the game in net.
The Capitals are wearing special Willie O’Ree stickers on the back of their helmets. O’Ree is having his number retired by the Bruins tonight.
Capitals lines
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway
Protas-Backstrom-Wilson
McMichael-Eller-Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Leason
Fehervary-Schultz
Orlov-Jensen
Cholowski-TVR
Vanecek
Good guy Ovi
gr8 day for that kid pic.twitter.com/qbn724gPMm
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022
Tonight’s pregame wackiness
𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔wooooowooo𝙗𝙧𝙧𝙧𝙧𝙧𝙧OOOOOhello pic.twitter.com/1ITLElay77
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 18, 2022
Jets score twice in game’s first 2:20
No such thing as a tough angle for KC 🤩
🚨: @KyleConnor18
🍎: @Copp94
🍏: @markscheifele55 #GoJetsGo | #WPGvsWSH https://t.co/psbdPzxdBz pic.twitter.com/SbNtspUVG8
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 19, 2022
MILESTONE MOMENT‼️
🚨: @ColePerfetti91
🍎: @18Dubois
🍏: @KyleConnor18 #GoJetsGo | #WPGvsWSH https://t.co/L0wK9yZ5Ds pic.twitter.com/WBTroLzMz8
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 19, 2022
Ovechkin scores after a nice feed by Hathaway
Needed that #Gr8 goal pic.twitter.com/dWejXBAEJZ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022
SCOARLOV. Tie game. 2-2.
Deflection perfection 🐯 pic.twitter.com/gGay0ijKDc
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022
Protas gives the Caps a 3-2 lead.
That’s three unanswered goals for Washington.
The ol' wraparound off the skate pic.twitter.com/mDufCmi4Op
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022
Jets tie it up with their goaltender pulled. 3-3.
🚨#NHLJets GOAL🚨
Pierre-Luc Dubois taps it home — TIE GAME IN WASHINGTON!
WPG 3 | WSH 3
1:05 remaining in the third period pic.twitter.com/16pjF2VuV7
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 19, 2022
Comment below. Refresh the post throughout the game. We’ll be updating it live.
