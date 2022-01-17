Dumb penalties, a sluggish start, and holy cow two power play goals: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals started slow, took too many really dumb penalties, couldn’t penalty kill, and…scored multiple times on their own power play? What? Wow.
Stay out of the box and you win this one. Don’t, and lose 4-2.
That marks Ovechkin's first career goal against goaltender Thatcher Demko, the 153rd goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. There have been 6,684 skaters in NHL history that have scored 153 or fewer goals in their career.
