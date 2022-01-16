The Isles should be fined for how slow and boring they play, it is the worst: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have snapped their losing streak and did so against a division rival in the New York Islanders. It was a slog of a battle that the Caps came out 2-0 victors in.

Ovi got a goal and that’s enough for me.

The Islanders had a short spell in the first period where they were dangerous five-on-five but that was mostly self-sabotage from the Capitals and nothing of their own doing. Outside of that, they literally did nothing and really attempted nothing. Bizarre hockey team that will be lucky to top 80 points this season. The Caps did what they had to do and ground out two road points. Love that. They out-attempted New York 49 to 27 and out-shot them 31 to 13 at five-on-five.

Vitek Vanecek grabbed the shutout, making 23 stops. I thought he was particularly good on the penalty kill and at the end of the game in the six-on-five scenario. This was his third career shutout and second against the Isles.

Alex Ovechkin really was not involved in this game at all it felt like until he potted the empty netter for his 25th goal of the season. I think you can really tell that whatever is ailing him is really taking a toll on his game right now. It really did not help that his top-line linemate, TJ Oshie left the game almost before it even started.

Nicklas Backstrom recorded an assist against the Islanders, marking his 726th career assist. Backstrom is now tied with Luc Robitaille for the 49th most assists in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2022

I loved Brett Leason ‘s game. That line was fantastic overall. With Leason on the ice five-on-five, the Caps held a plus-12 shot attempt differential, a plus-six scoring chance differential, and a plus-four high danger chance differential (they did not give up a single one to the Isles). I don’t think the Caps really missed Carl Hagelin and the penalty kill still felt very good to me. All I’m saying is…that’s all I’m saying.

Really nice game from Daniel Sprong . He drew a penalty and looked very dangerous. Probably unlucky to score.

. He drew a penalty and looked very dangerous. Probably unlucky to score. Connor McMichael still somehow played less than ten minutes (9:18) even though Oshie played less than two minutes.

