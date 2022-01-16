The Isles should be fined for how slow and boring they play, it is the worst: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have snapped their losing streak and did so against a division rival in the New York Islanders. It was a slog of a battle that the Caps came out 2-0 victors in.
Ovi got a goal and that’s enough for me.
Nicklas Backstrom recorded an assist against the Islanders, marking his 726th career assist. Backstrom is now tied with Luc Robitaille for the 49th most assists in NHL history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On