Alan May tried to extinguish the candles on his birthday cake using his bare hand

By Ian Oland

January 15, 2022 10:39 pm

Former Capitals pugilist and current NBC Sports Washington hockey analyst, Alan May, celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday. After the Capitals’ 2-0 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, May was surprised sweetly by his NBCSWSH family with a birthday cake.

And that’s when May did one of the most hardcore things I’ve ever seen on live cable TV.

Instead of blowing out the candles, May tried to extinguish the flames with his bare hand.

I guess when you used to punch faces part-time for a living, you can do this type of thing because the nerve endings in your hands don’t work so good.

Capitals postgame live host Alexa Landestoy asked Alan if the Capitals’ victory against the Islanders was his birthday wish.

“I’ll take anything,” May responded. “I wanted a little bit of barbecue, a little bit of steak, a little bit of vodka, a little bit of beer…”

“HEY NOW,” Joe Beninati interrupted.

“I’m easy to keep happy,” May concluded.

“Aww, because we’re family on this show, it’s so great everyone brought this cake in for your birthday,” Landestoy added.

“Broken family after how you acted all day watching this game,” quipped May.

A minute or so later, Alexa, Joe B, and Locker began singing “Happy Birthday” to Alan. They didn’t make it through more than four words before May turned to a producer and advised, “Cut to commercial.”

The NBC Sports Washington tribute to May was great, but I want you all to know that I wished my incorrigible pal, who once threatened me during a game, a very Happy Birthday on Twitter, too.

Thanks for all the wonderful mems over the years, Al.

And oh yeah, make sure to watch the pre and postgame show on NBC Sports Washington after almost every game. If they’re not fun, they’re always informative.

