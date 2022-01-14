Alex Ovechkin on his ‘under my body’ injury and if he’s going to the All-Star Game

Alex Ovechkin spoke to the press on Friday for the first time since missing two practices due to an upper-body injury. During that time away, Ovi was named an NHL All-Star for the 12th time — though it still remains some question if he’s going to go. In recent years, Ovi’s skipped out on appearing at the event and opted to be suspended by the NHL for a game so that he could get added rest.

Ovechkin answered some of the media’s questions seriously. Others he dodged and weaved through, joking or using sarcasm. On one particular Olympic question, Ovechkin passed entirely on answering until a later date.

The Capitals posted the full interview on their Twitter account. Ovechkin fully participated in practice on Friday and took line rushes on the first line.

How’s your upper-body injury:

Alex Ovechkin (joking): “Why you think it’s upper-body? I don’t know. Maybe it’s upper, maybe it’s under my body.”

[laughing]

Are you going to play in this weekend’s games?

Alex Ovechkin: “Try to skate today. See how it goes tomorrow.”

Did the injury happen in Monday’s game against the Boston Bruins or have you been dealing with it for a while?

Alex Ovechkin: “Yeah, [dealing with it] for a little bit.”

Is the injury frustrating?

Alex Ovechkin: “It doesn’t matter how season go. You don’t want to get hurt. You don’t want to feel any pain in your body. Obviously, it sucks that this happen… It kinda suck, but nothing you can do right?”

What do you feel about the fact that you can’t participate in the Olympics again?

Alex Ovechkin: “We’ll talk about it a little bit later okay? Let’s wait.”

What does it mean to be named an NHL All-Star again?

Alex Ovechkin: “Great. Excited. Obviously most important thing I have to get healthy. We’ll see from that.”

Are you actually going to the All-Star Game? Should we buy tickets to go?

Alex Ovechkin (joking/then turning serious): “You have to go to the Vegas. It’s a great stop. You gonna see a lot of great places there. Obviously, I’m going. You never know what’s gonna happen right?”

What do you think is wrong with the team’s power play?

Alex Ovechkin: “I think it’s when you have talented group of guys who play together for such a long time, you know what the keys to success (are), you just have to do it. Obviously we’re not panicking. We understand we’re missing a lot of players due to injury and COVID right now and it’s tough. I hope everybody’s gonna be healthy and gonna be on the same page and they’re gonna be back.”

How have you felt getting more ice time this season?

Alex Ovechkin: “I like it. I feel good. I don’t feel like I’m tired. Of course, after the game, you feel a little bit exhausted but day after good sleep you’re ready to go back.”

