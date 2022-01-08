Zach Fucale to get second career NHL start, Connor McMichael returns to lineup against Wild

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette has announced that goaltender Zach Fucale will get his second career NHL start against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday night.

He also told Samantha Pell of The Washington Post that forward Connor McMichael will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the St. Louis Blues.

Head coach Peter Laviolette announces Zach Fucale will start tonight against Minnesota.#CapsWild pic.twitter.com/gjQ7xjvVVV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022

Fucale’s first start was a notable one as he became the first goaltender to post a shutout in their debut in franchise history. He blanked the Red Wings, making 21 saves on November 11. In his relief appearance against the Blues Friday, he also made seven saves on seven shots.

McMichael returns to the lineup after being healthy scratched against the Blues. The rookie forward has nine points (4g, 5a) in 32 games this season and has seen his average ice time diminish in recent weeks.

“He’s a young player,” Laviolette said of McMichael to Pell on Friday. “Guys are pushing each other for ice time and if you get that opportunity you got to go in and make the most of it. I don’t see him sitting too long.”

The Caps and Wild do battle tonight in Minnesota at 8 PM EST.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB