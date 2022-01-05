Alex Ovechkin was named captain 12 years ago. The Capitals have more standings points than any other NHL team since then.

Alex Ovechkin was named the captain of the Washington Capitals before a home game against the Montreal Canadiens on January 5, 2010. The nod came seven days after GM George McPhee traded the Caps’ then-captain, Chris Clark, to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ovechkin, 24, was the third-youngest captain in the NHL at the time, behind only Sidney Crosby, 22, and Jonathan Toews, 21.

“It means a lot,” Ovechkin, in his fifth NHL season, said in a press conference that night. “It shows they trust me.”

He added, “If I need to say something (in the locker room), I’m going to say something. I’m just going to show (how to lead) on the ice and if I need to say something, I will.” The Capitals would go on to win that night, 4-2, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Fast forward 12 years later, the Capitals have reaped the rewards and celebrated the milestone on social media.

“They were really happy when I told them (Tuesday) morning and this doesn’t happen too often, but the group got up and cheered,” Bruce Boudreau said to NHL.com. “I had talked to a lot of them in the last couple of days and they said Alex was the only choice, ‘He’s our leader and he’s our guy.'”

Since getting the nod, Ovechkin and the Capitals have gone on a decades-plus tear that includes eight division titles, three Presidents’ Trophies, one conference title, and the 2018 Stanley Cup where Ovechkin was named its MVP.

According to the Capitals PR, the Capitals are the most winningest team in the NHL since then, posting a 535-263-106 record (tied for the most wins) and the most standings points (1,176).

Ovechkin has scored the most goals since that night (509) and second-most points (900), trailing only Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (926).

“I’m proud; it’s a big honor for me,” Ovechkin said. “I’m going to do my best.”

Ovechkin was the first European-born captain in franchise history and its 14th overall. He is now the Capitals’ longest-tenured leader. Rod Langway previously owned the record after serving as the Capitals captain for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.