Wes McCauley with another epic ‘five for fighting’ call

The best call of the calendar year may have just happened four days into 2022.

After a fight between Givani Smith and Jacob Middleton, popular official Wes McCauley announced the penalties. You will be a happier person after listening to this.

I would like to give this a two-minute minor penalty for flamboyant officiating in the absolute best way.

No one does it quite like Wes McCauley. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZVno8a99jf — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2022

I’m not sure which “five for fighting” call is better between the above and this one from 2017.

Never change, Wes.

Screenshot: @NHL