Wes McCauley with another epic ‘five for fighting’ call

By Ian Oland

January 4, 2022 8:30 pm

The best call of the calendar year may have just happened four days into 2022.

After a fight between Givani Smith and Jacob Middleton, popular official Wes McCauley announced the penalties. You will be a happier person after listening to this.

I would like to give this a two-minute minor penalty for flamboyant officiating in the absolute best way.

I’m not sure which “five for fighting” call is better between the above and this one from 2017.

Never change, Wes.

