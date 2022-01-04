Wes McCauley with another epic ‘five for fighting’ call

The best call of the calendar year may have just happened four days into 2022.
After a fight between Givani Smith and Jacob Middleton, popular official Wes McCauley announced the penalties. You will be a happier person after listening to this.
I would like to give this a two-minute minor penalty for flamboyant officiating in the absolute best way.
No one does it quite like Wes McCauley. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZVno8a99jf
— NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2022
I’m not sure which “five for fighting” call is better between the above and this one from 2017.
Never change, Wes.
Screenshot: @NHL
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On