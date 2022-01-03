PK Subban tried to slew foot Garnet Hathaway after Nic Dowd’s goal

The Washington Capitals fell behind early to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, but Nic Dowd and the fourth line fueled a comeback in the third period that would eventually net them a point for forcing overtime.
Dowd hit a puck out of mid-air past Mackenzie Blackwood and celebrated by doing the running man. The goal was Dowd’s fifth of the season.
Judy was very proud of his tally, but his podcasting partner, best bud, and guy who assisted on the goal, Garnet Hathaway, was nowhere to be found. So what happened?
NBC Sports Washington cameras showed Hathaway behind the net, going after PK Subban after it trained in on Dowd celebrating. We assumed it was just Garnie being Garnie, but there was a lot more to the fracas upon replay. If you look closely at this GIF posted by The Cam And Strick Podcast, Subban tried to slew foot Hathaway as they came together near the crease.
Subban actually ends up kicking Hathaway in the back of the left leg with his skate, which further enraged the Capitals grinder. Subban would go unpenalized on the play.
Earlier in the game, Subban also tried to fight Dowd — they ended up angrily hugging — after the Caps’ fourth-line center delivered a routine hit to one of Subban’s teammates.
Subban has a long history of slew-footing, including injuring Ryan Reaves in the preseason and getting fined $15k by the NHL for taking out Trevor Zegras in November.
Subban, as one publication put it, is “the Wayne Gretzky of slew-footing.”
While Subban, 32, isn’t a Norris Trophy candidate anymore, he still is an effective player at times for the New Jersey Devils. But’s he also becoming quite a dirty one as well.
