Alex Ovechkin was honored during the Capitals-Devils game on Sunday after achieving another NHL record two days prior.

Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leader in power-play goals after tallying his 275th career PPG against the Detroit Red Wings on New Year’s Eve. The puck squeaked through Thomas Greiss on a one-timer from the point, officially giving Ovechkin the lead over Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk.

Capitals PA announcer Wes Johnson made the announcement during the first TV timeout of the game as a highlights video played.

The Capital One Arena crowd rose to its feet and gave Ovechkin a loud standing ovation. Ovechkin stood up at the Capitals bench and waved to the crowd before clapping back towards them in appreciation.

The PPG record is the first of what could be many goal records that fall as Ovechkin sets his sights on Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894.

