Capitals launch online Fort Dupont merchandise shop, proceeds benefit Fort Dupont and Capital Impact Fund

The Washington Capitals announced today that they are launching an online Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club merchandise shop with proceeds benefiting Fort Dupont and the Capital Impact Fund.

Currently, there is a t-shirt, hoodie, beanie, and iron on patch available to purchase at WashCaps.com/FortDupontApparel.

PHOTOS: The @Capitals and @MSEFndn launched a Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club merchandise shop featuring Capitals and Fort Dupont co-branded items. Proceeds benefit Fort Dupont and the Capitals' Capital Impact Fund to support minority youth players. https://t.co/M23hZ0J6gx pic.twitter.com/WfQwQNhSd3 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 2, 2022

Fort Dupont is Washington DC’s only indoor hockey rink, and the Fort Dupont Cannons are the oldest minority hockey club in North America. Neal Henderson founded the program in 1978 and ever since has provided local and inner-city youth with the opportunity to participate in an organized ice hockey program.

Over the years, several Capitals players have hosted individual skates for the Fort Dupont Cannons, either at MedStar Capitals Iceplex or Fort Dupont, including Alex Ovechkin.

The Capital Impact Fund supports organizations that assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by local minority youth players. The purpose of fund is to help minority youth players reach their greatest potential and create a more equal playing field for all.

In August of 2020, the team announced that it would be helping promote diversity in hockey and racial equality through efforts centered around three pillars: youth hockey, education, and awareness.

More from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB