Michal Kempny tallies an assist, plays over 20 minutes in first NHL game in nearly two years

2018 Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Michal Kempny played in his first regular-season game in the NHL since March 9, 2020, on Wednesday – a span of 660 days.

During that time period, Kempny suffered three consecutive severe injuries to his left leg. The changes in his body and the lengthy time away from the rink zapped the Czech defenseman of his timing and eroded some of his skill, necessitating a start in the American Hockey League with the Hershey Bears to start the 2021-22 season.

Kempny was called back up to the NHL on Monday after three of the Caps’ regular defensemen entered COVID-19 protocol. His return was both deserving and emotional.

Hours before the game, Kempny’s wife, Nicola, posted a message on behalf of herself and their young son, Adam.

While Kempny’s early returns during the preseason weren’t — in his own words — “good”, Kempny looked like old self, and maybe even better, against the Nashville Predators — a team that was attempting to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Kempny skated 20:57, third-most among all Capitals defensemen, delivered two hits, and had a secondary assist on Nic Dowd’s first-period goal, which gave Washington an early 3-0 lead.

Kempny authored the breakout pass that sprung Carl Hagelin on a two-on-one break with Dowd down the wing. As the group celebrated, Nic Dowd located Kempny skating towards the goal hug and gave him an excited shoutout.

Kempny was paired with Trevor van Riemsdyk during the game and had a 5v5 shot-attempts percentage of 38 (11v18) per Natural Stat Trick. While you’d like to see that number around 50 percent, Kempny and TVR did see time against Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg and limited Nashville’s overall high-danger scoring chances to four.

“Defensively I thought we were really good,” Peter Laviolette said after the game. “I don’t think we gave up a half dozen chances. To have those guys jump in there, Kemps coming back up here and logging some minutes, he did a really good job. Matty I is steady. He moves the puck. I thought Alexeyev did a good job in his first game. So again, we had guys jumping in for their first game and they contributed in a positive way. I thought those three players that jumped in did a really good job and defensively I thought our team did a really good job.”

Postgame, NBC Sports Washington analyst Alan May said Kempny looked fantastic and pressed Craig Laughlin to give the rearguard a grade on his performance.

“I’d give him an A,” Laughlin said.

Kempny’s first game back was so encouraging it makes you wonder if he could be around for the long haul as a reserve.