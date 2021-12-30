Alex Alexeyev calls NHL debut game a ‘dream come true’ on social media, gets praised by Alex Ovechkin in comments

Russian defense prospect, Alex Alexeyev, made his NHL debut for the Capitals on Wednesday night against the Nashville Predators. Summoned from Hershey after three blueline regulars were added to COVID-19 protocol, Alexeyev skated with Matt Irwin and received 10:35 of ice time during the Capitals’ 5-3 victory.

After the game, Alexeyev took to his social media to reflect on the milestone moment in his career.

“I am so happy to play my first NHL game , my dream come true , I am gonna remember this moment forever,” Alexeyev wrote. “thanks everyone for kind and supportive words 🦅”

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin jumped into the comments to say the following in Russian.

According to RMNB’s Igor Kleyner, Ovechkin said, “You didn’t look bad,” praising Alexeyev for how he performed in his debut game. [Editor’s note: Igor was 99 percent sure Ovechkin was being earnest with his comment and not being sarcastic about Alexeyev’s face in the photo, but we, as a website, cannot 100 percent confirm this.]

“I think it was pretty good for me,” Alexeyev added about his debut to the press. “Played hard, played simple. Nothing too crazy. I’m still happy. It’s really good gift for me for Christmas.”

When asked about his phantom roughing penalty that he received for standing steps away from a scrum, Alexeyev laughed and replied, “I have no idea (about that).”

He then paused for a moment.

“Refs don’t like me.”