Home / News / 2022 World Junior Championship tournament canceled due to COVID

2022 World Junior Championship tournament canceled due to COVID

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

December 29, 2021 3:16 pm

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the 2022 World Junior Championship has been canceled. Positive COVID cases saw the USA, Russia, and Czechia all forced to forfeit recent group stage games and future forfeits were expected.

Wednesday afternoon, Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff reported that the IIHF tournament directorate was to meet today to discuss the future of this year’s tournament. It appears they ultimately came to the conclusion that the cancellation of the remaining games was the best option.

To this point, only nine games of group stage action had been played.

Peters also reported that certain protocol had teams and players completely flummoxed. TSN’s Bob McKenzie described one of those confusing situations in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon.

The tournament already saw history in its short life as Canadian youngster and 2023 Draft eligible forward, Connor Bedard became the youngest player (16 years, 164 days) to score four goals in a game for Canada at a World Juniors. Wayne Gretzky (16 years, 331 days) previously held the record. Bedard was primed and surely seemed ready for his coming-out party during this tournament.

The Capitals had one organizational representative playing in the tournament, Oskar Magnusson of Sweden who the Caps selected in the seventh round of the 2020 Draft. Magnusson was selected as Sweden’s player of the game against Russia on Sunday.

The IIHF tried to forge on with the U20 men’s tournament despite receiving loads of criticism for canceling the women’s U18 tournament set for mid-January in Sweden.

Screenshot via IIHF/NHL Network

, ,