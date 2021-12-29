2022 World Junior Championship tournament canceled due to COVID

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the 2022 World Junior Championship has been canceled. Positive COVID cases saw the USA, Russia, and Czechia all forced to forfeit recent group stage games and future forfeits were expected.

Wednesday afternoon, Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff reported that the IIHF tournament directorate was to meet today to discuss the future of this year’s tournament. It appears they ultimately came to the conclusion that the cancellation of the remaining games was the best option.

To this point, only nine games of group stage action had been played.

Peters also reported that certain protocol had teams and players completely flummoxed. TSN’s Bob McKenzie described one of those confusing situations in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon.

Buckle up, as the saying goes. Amid as yet UNCONFIRMED rumours of another positive test on a team scheduled to play today and perhaps another forfeit 😳, here’s an odd situation that could impact Team USA tonight if it’s able to play SWE: — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The two roommates of the two 🇺🇸 players who tested positive, according to the protocols, apparently require an extra day of testing before they can return to play. So even if these two test negative this afternoon, they would not be able to play tonight. Except… — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The roomie of the 🇺🇸 goalie who tested +ve is also a G. The other roomie of the forward who tested positive is also a F. It’s my understanding that if the G tests -ve this afternoon, he will get an exemption to dress in tonight’s game but if the F is -ve, he wouldn’t play. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The tournament already saw history in its short life as Canadian youngster and 2023 Draft eligible forward, Connor Bedard became the youngest player (16 years, 164 days) to score four goals in a game for Canada at a World Juniors. Wayne Gretzky (16 years, 331 days) previously held the record. Bedard was primed and surely seemed ready for his coming-out party during this tournament.

⭐ CONNOR BEDARD JUST TIED THE #WORLDJUNIORS SINGLE GAME GOAL RECORD! And is the youngest player EVER to get 4 goals in a single game. 🇨🇦@HockeyCanada @WHLPats pic.twitter.com/7uqLRHnir3 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 29, 2021

The Capitals had one organizational representative playing in the tournament, Oskar Magnusson of Sweden who the Caps selected in the seventh round of the 2020 Draft. Magnusson was selected as Sweden’s player of the game against Russia on Sunday.

The IIHF tried to forge on with the U20 men’s tournament despite receiving loads of criticism for canceling the women’s U18 tournament set for mid-January in Sweden.

IIHF President Luc Tardif sat down with https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a to discuss the January tournament cancellations, including the questions over the cancellation of the U18 #WomensWorldshttps://t.co/aJH8X1R4zL pic.twitter.com/sLv6qsffuS — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 29, 2021

Screenshot via IIHF/NHL Network