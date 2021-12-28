Home / News / Devante Smith-Pelly is playing hockey again, signs PTO with Laval Rocket

Devante Smith-Pelly is playing hockey again, signs PTO with Laval Rocket

By Ian Oland

December 28, 2021 12:17 pm

2018 Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly is back.

Tuesday, the Laval Rocket announced that they had come to an agreement with DSP on a professional tryout contract.

Smith-Pelly has been out of hockey since the end of the 2020-21 AHL season where he played for the Ontario Reign. During that time, Smith-Pelly was a part of hockey’s first all-Black line since the ’40s with Quinton Byfield and Akil Thomas. During his 14-game stint with the Reign, DSP tallied one assist.

Since leaving the Capitals after the 2018-19 season, Smith-Pelly has also made a stop in China to play for the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star.

