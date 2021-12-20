Capitals game against Islanders on December 23 postponed

The NHL announced on Monday that it would be pausing its season for four days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the decision, the Washington Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders on December 23 has been postponed.

The game was going to be the Capitals’ first game at the Islanders’ new home, UBS Arena.

The postponement could allow the Capitals to play the division rival with all of its star players back. The Capitals are currently without Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and TJ Oshie due to COVID protocol.

The game’s new date will be announced later but could happen in February.

Andy Strickland reported earlier in the night the NHL would make up the games during its break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.