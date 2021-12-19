Garnet Hathaway activated from COVID protocol, Tom Wilson placed on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals made a couple of roster moves hours before they’re set to take on the Los Angeles Kings in DC.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, forward Garnet Hathaway has been activated from COVID protocol, and forward Tom Wilson has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to December 10.

Wilson has already been out for more than the required seven days so he can return from his upper-body injury whenever the team deems he is ready to play. The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that Wilson did extra work with the scratches at this morning’s skate. That news combined with this announcement means he will almost definitely miss tonight’s game against the Kings.

Hathaway took the morning skate as well but did not take line rushes. Unlike Wilson, he did not do extra work with the scratches after the skate and Peter Laviolette was non-committal when it came to him being for sure “out” tonight.

The Capitals take on the Kings at 7 PM and then their next game comes on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.