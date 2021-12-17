Shorthanded but still successful: Capitals beat Jets 5-2

The Washington Capitals traveled into Canada, which is a dangerous situation in itself at the moment, to take on the Winnipeg Jets in the newly named Canada Life Centre. They did so without three of their regular centers.
Brett Leason opened the scoring, beating Connor Hellebuyck fivehole from the slot. Daniel Sprong doubled the Caps lead with a wicked wrister. Brenden Dillon scored one of his rare goals, flinging a seeing-eye wrister to the top corner over a screened Vitek Vanecek.
Josh Morrissey fired one home on a power play to tie the game at two. Conor Sheary broke the tie, jamming home a loose puck in the crease. Michael Sgarbossa and Alex Ovechkin added empty netters.
Capitals beat Jets 5-2!
yes. pic.twitter.com/1rql4ppN3B
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 18, 2021
IT’S HOCKEY O’CLOCK! #ALLCAPS #LETSGOCAPS #FlashbackFriday to me at 10 weeks old and the very 1st #SantaOvie picture!!! #CapsBulldog #CapitalsBulldog #NakedOvie pic.twitter.com/9Hb7wzX3Ik
— Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) December 18, 2021
gonna be a weird night, but at least the dudes look good I like the pink/red combo on @JoeBpXp
#joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/xZPEnf7aYq
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 18, 2021
Next up for the Caps they’ll…hopefully?…be traveling home and taking on the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings just played the COVID-ridden Florida Panthers so that should be great.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On