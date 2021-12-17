Live blog: Depleted Capitals take on new-coach’d Jets in what should be a strange one

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Winnipeg Jets in what could be one of the strangest games in years. And that’s saying something considering the Capitals played in empty arenas almost all of last season.

The Capitals have five guys in COVID protocol, which has necessitated Matt Irwin playing forward. We wrote about the hubbub here. The NHL is facing a growing crisis. Three teams were sidelined through the Christmas Break due to COVID-19 issues.

Anyways, whatever, the game is happening, and we’re covering it. Follow along below.

It’s worth repeating: Matt Irwin is playing forward tonight.

There are at least three Ovis present at the game tonight.

It felt inevitable Winnipeg would score first and then… Brett Leason! 1-0 WSH.

Also an important note:

Daniel Sprong makes it 2-0. What is happening?!

Brenden Dillon burns his former teammates. 2-1 WSH.

Dillon took a blind shot at the net and picked the far corner as Matt Irwin appeared to screen Vitek Vanecek in front of the net.

Captain vibes

Sheary, undected on the goal line, pots the rebound. 3-2 WSH.

Michael Sgarbossa seals the W with an empty-netter. 4-2 WSH.

Alex Ovechkin empty-netter. No. 752 of his career. 5-2 WSH.

One of the best wins of the season. Plus an Ovi goal!

