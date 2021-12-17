Hershey Bears recall defenseman Jordan Subban from South Carolina Stingrays

A member of hockey royalty is making his way to Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Bears announced Friday afternoon that defenseman Jordan Subban has been recalled from the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

The Bears have recalled defenseman Jordan Subban and goaltender Ryan Bednard from the @SCStingrays. Additionally, goaltender Zach Fucale has been recalled by the @Capitals. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2021

Jordan, brother of both PK and Malcolm, was signed by the Bears in August to an AHL contract. This will however be his first appearance in the American Hockey League this season as he has spent 19 games with the ECHL’s Stingrays.

In those 19 games, the former AHL all-star has recorded 12 points, including four goals.

Outside of hockey, Jordan is a business owner and started the tech company Ujimaa, whose goal is to amplify BIPOC-owned businesses and provide the community with an opportunity to make conscious shopping decisions. Ujimaa celebrated its one-year anniversary in early November.

Here’s the full press release on the recall from the Hershey Bears:

BEARS ANNOUNCE TRIO OF ROSTER MOVES (Hershey, PA-August 11, 2021) – The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Jordan Subban and goaltender Ryan Bednard have been recalled from the club’s ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Washington Capitals announced that they have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey. Subban, 26, has collected 12 points (4g, 8a) in 19 games with South Carolina this season. He leads the team’s defenders in goals, while ranking second in assists and points among blue liners. Subban has played in 232 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, Ontario Reign, and Toronto Marlies, scoring 103 points (34g, 69a). He posted 36 points for Utica in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. He was selected to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic amid a season in which he ranked third in the AHL among defensemen in goals (16) and power play goals (10). Bednard, 24, has posted a 5-5-0 record in 10 games with the Stingrays this season, registering a 2.44 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage to go along with one shutout. In his past five games, Bednard has led the Stingrays to three wins with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. The 6’5″, 205-pound netminder appeared in two games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, going 1-1-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. In 10 career AHL games with Springfield and Syracuse, Bednard has collected a 5-4-0 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Fucale, 26, became the first goaltender in Washington franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut when he stopped all 21 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. In eight games with the Bears this season, Fucale has posted a record of 4-2-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. During the 2020-21 season, the Laval, Quebec, native led the AHL in goals-against average (1.80) and ranked second in save percentage (.932), establishing career highs in both categories, while posting a 9-2-0 record. Fucale and Pheonix Copley received the AHL’s Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season. The Bears return to action on the road on Friday versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

Headline photo: @subbs95