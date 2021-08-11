Hershey Bears sign Jordan Subban to AHL contract

The Hershey Bears announced on Wednesday that it signed defenseman Jordan Subban to a one-year AHL deal. Jordan is the younger brother of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcom Subban and New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban.

A 2013 fourth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks, Subban, a right-handed shooting defenseman, started his career with consecutive 36-point seasons and an appearance in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game.

After a midseason trade during the 2017-18 season, Subban struggled to refind his same groove during stops with the Ontario Reign and Toronto Marlies. He left for Europe during the 2019-20 season, playing for Dornbirner EC of the ICE Hockey League. Subban posted solid numbers in 41 games (5g, 11a). Subban did not play at all during the 2020-21 season.

Subban joins an already deep defense in Hershey that includes:

Alexander Alexeyev

Cody Franson

Lucas Johansen

Dylan McIlrath

Eddie Wittchow

Matt Irwin

Bobby Nardella

Tobias Geisser

Off the ice, Jordan is a business owner and started the tech company Ujimaa, whose goal is to amplify BIPOC-owned businesses and provide the community with an opportunity to make conscious shopping decisions.

Subban wrote on his Instagram page:

After months of hard work, I’m so proud to share the launch of my first business Ujimaa. Although I’ve dedicated most of my life to hockey I’ve always had an interest in tech, specifically around programming and development. With all of the movement around racial injustice I wanted to use the skills I acquired in tech to do something that would bring forth significant change for the BIPOC community. Ujimaa is a marketplace that amplifies BIPOC-owned businesses and provides the community with an opportunity to make conscious shopping decisions. Check out the link in my bio for more info and follow @ujimaainc 🙏🏾

On his Instagram page, Jordan has a photo fighting former Bears forward Nathan Walker. “Throwing some pillows 👊🏾💥” he wrote.

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears:

BEARS SIGN DEFENSEMAN JORDAN SUBBAN TO AHL CONTRACT (Hershey, PA-August 11, 2021)-The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jordan Subban to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season. Subban, 26, has played in 232 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, Ontario Reign, and Toronto Marlies, scoring 103 points (34g, 69a). He posted 36 points for Utica in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. He was selected to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic amid a season in which he ranked third in the AHL among defensemen in goals (16) and power play goals (10). The 5’9″, 182-pound Subban was traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the Los Angeles Kings for current Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd on Dec. 7, 2017. He skated alongside current Hershey captain Matt Moulson with Los Angeles’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign that season, scoring eight points (4g, 4a) in 36 games. After signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, he had 18 points in 48 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies during the 2018-19 season. The native of Rexdale, Ontario spent the 2019-20 season with Dornbirn EC in the EBEL, scoring 16 points (5g, 11a) in 47 games. He was teammates with former Hershey forward Mathias Bau, and ranked as the club’s top scoring defender. Subban was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft by Vancouver. He is the younger brother of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcom Subban, and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. The Bears open the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, at GIANT Center versus the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now featuring discounts and great benefits, with options ranging from Full Season Tickets to Flex-10 Plans. Further information may be found at HersheyBears.com/tickets/season-tickets.php.

Headline photo: @subbs95