Injured Tom Wilson takes part in Capitals practice

Tom Wilson practiced with the Capitals for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury against the Penguins on Friday. Wilson slammed into Tristan Jarry and the back of the goal frame after losing his balance crashing the net.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that Wilson joined the team in a non-contact jersey for practice at Fifth Third Arena, Thursday. The Capitals practiced in Chicago after postponing its travel plans to Winnipeg from Wednesday night to Friday morning due to its COVID-19 outbreak.

Wilson (upper body injury) is on the ice wearing a no-contact jersey. So, again, some progress. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 16, 2021

The last update on Wilson before today was that he skated before practice on Tuesday. Wilson joined the team on its two-game road trip, meaning the Capitals thought it was within the realm of possibility that the first-line winger could play at some point.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Capitals arranged for Evgeny Kuznetsov to fly back to Washington.

The #Caps have arranged for Evgeny Kuznetsov to travel back to Washington. He was put in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday in Chicago. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 16, 2021

Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk, who played Wednesday but are ineligible to play in Canada due to its local COVID-19 protocols, flew back home as well.

The Capitals play the Jets on Friday night.

Photo: Capitals’ release