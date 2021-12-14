Sale extended one day! Today’s your last chance to get RMNB’s first edition sweater.

RMNB’s first sweater has been a hit. So much so, we’re extending the sale by *one extra day* (today) just to be extra nice because we’re in the holiday spirit. You can purchase one here.
Our partners in this project, Men’s League Sweaters, are taking the orders, printing, and fulfilling them.
We created these to celebrate our 12th anniversary as a website. BLOG PUBERTY HERE WE COME!
For those wondering about the correct size of jersey to purchase, you can follow Men’s League Sweaters’ sizing guide and measurements chart. The jerseys run a little big (so hockey gear can fit under it). Going down one size is probably the best option if you plan to wear this casually and want more of a tighter fit.
Last week, we sent some sweaters in the mail to some of our biggest supporters over the years.
We had an initial shipment of RMNB jerseys made last month. Today we mailed out 30 sweaters to our current staff, biggest supporters on Patreon, and a few of our former contributors. Look out for them in the mail. We hope y’all love them! pic.twitter.com/HctFXT6qKO
— RMNB (@russianmachine) December 10, 2021
The feedback has generally been:
Ian wanted me to specifically tell you he wears XL shirts, but for his sweater, he got an L. For him, that was a perfect choice. We share to inform you as best as possible. ❤️
RMNB’s first edition jersey will officially be retired at midnight tonight – or whenever the lovely person working at Men’s League Jerseys hits the button in their database and kiboshes it so maybe it’s tonight or tomorrow morning we dunno?
So get one now. RIGHT HERE. Don’t be left out! When we post pictures of readers wearing them on social media later, we really don’t wanna make you jealous.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On