Sale extended one day! Today’s your last chance to get RMNB’s first edition sweater.

RMNB’s first sweater has been a hit. So much so, we’re extending the sale by *one extra day* (today) just to be extra nice because we’re in the holiday spirit. You can purchase one here.

Our partners in this project, Men’s League Sweaters, are taking the orders, printing, and fulfilling them.

We created these to celebrate our 12th anniversary as a website. BLOG PUBERTY HERE WE COME!

For those wondering about the correct size of jersey to purchase, you can follow Men’s League Sweaters’ sizing guide and measurements chart. The jerseys run a little big (so hockey gear can fit under it). Going down one size is probably the best option if you plan to wear this casually and want more of a tighter fit.

Last week, we sent some sweaters in the mail to some of our biggest supporters over the years.

We had an initial shipment of RMNB jerseys made last month. Today we mailed out 30 sweaters to our current staff, biggest supporters on Patreon, and a few of our former contributors. Look out for them in the mail. We hope y’all love them! pic.twitter.com/HctFXT6qKO — RMNB (@russianmachine) December 10, 2021

The feedback has generally been:

Wow, these printed so crystal clear and so very very good!

Dang! These are sturdy and comfortable!

(And for those who didn’t go down a size) Hey, they run a little big!

Ian wanted me to specifically tell you he wears XL shirts, but for his sweater, he got an L. For him, that was a perfect choice. We share to inform you as best as possible. ❤️

RMNB’s first edition jersey will officially be retired at midnight tonight – or whenever the lovely person working at Men’s League Jerseys hits the button in their database and kiboshes it so maybe it’s tonight or tomorrow morning we dunno?

So get one now. RIGHT HERE. Don’t be left out! When we post pictures of readers wearing them on social media later, we really don’t wanna make you jealous.