John Carlson rocks elf shorts to wrap Christmas gifts

John Carlson was especially excited to return home after a momentous practice.

Monday marked Carlson’s holiday gift-wrapping day.

It was so special to him, he bought new shorts for the occasion.

“He got these elf shorts for wrapping,” Gina Carlson wrote on her Instagram. “He came home from practice and put them on right away to wrap.”

The best part is Carlson recycles too.

Now excuse me while I go vote for John Carlson into the All-Star Game because these are the traits I like to see in my favorite hockey players.

Photo: @gnacarlson/Instagram