TJ Oshie makes good on trade with fan who gave him Ryan Kerrigan jersey at WFT game

Capitals fan Will Cohen had the surprise of a lifetime when TJ Oshie sat behind him during a Washington Football Team game. The two struck up a quick friendship and ended up making a trade at the game.

Oshie coveted Will’s decade-old Ryan Kerrigan jersey (real value: $20) and posted a photo of it on his Instagram Story. Will, a junior at Landon High School, caught wind of Oshie’s want and the two hashed out a trade at FedEx Field before departing the game.

Will requested from Oshie a jersey of his own and one of his used sticks.

Two weeks later, Will got a package in the mail.

“I came home to a huge bag with boxes around it labeled ‘Washington Capitals’ and I just couldn’t believe it was all happening,” Will said. “TJ Oshie texted me they were arriving next week and they all came the same day he texted me which made it even more crazy.”

Will received from Oshie a signed jersey, a signed used stick, and two bonus warmups shirts.

“I was just so excited, it was like Christmas came early,” Will said. “I had to slide one of the shirts to my friend that took me to the game.”

Sometimes when fans meet the athletes they admire in real life, they disappoint. In this case, Oshie delivered and then some.