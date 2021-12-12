Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scores overtime winner in Hershey Bears’ return to AHL play after COVID-19 outbreak

The Hershey Bears have had a roller coaster of a season so far. Their forward depth has been hampered by constant call-ups by the Capitals due to a number of injuries on the parent club. And to top it all off they had a COVID-19 outbreak that saw their need to postpone five games.

But the Bears are back and already back in the win column. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby made sure of that as he slotted home an overtime winner against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Saturday night.

Pheonix Copley made 28 saves in his fifth win of the season. Hershey’s record is now 9-6-3 through 18 regular-season games.

In overtime, Jonsson-Fjallby picked up a whiffed pass attempt by a Penguins defenseman and came in on a two-on-one break with center Mike Vecchione. AJF fed Vecchione for a one-time try that was stopped by the Penguins goaltender, kicked back out to Vecchione, who then knocked it back towards goal for AJF to slam home.

For the second time in OT this year, @axelfjallby called game! pic.twitter.com/iUdoVsPC7f — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 12, 2021

Jonsson-Fjallby skated on the Bears’ top line during regulation with Joe Snively and Garrett Pilon. Defensemen Bobby Nardella and Cody Franson added the other two goals for the Bears in the game.

AJF now has four goals and eight total points for the Bears in 12 AHL games this season. He also featured in eight games for the Capitals, a stint that saw him record his first career NHL point.

