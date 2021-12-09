Blues’ Nathan Walker becomes first Australian in NHL history to score a hat trick

The St. Louis Blues are ravaged by injury and COVID-19. So on Wednesday, they made an emergency recall and summoned former Capitals forward Nathan Walker back to the NHL.

Walker, coming into tonight, had scored three goals in 25 career NHL games, which includes his famous butt tally from his NHL debut.

The Aussie quickly doubled that total Thursday night as the emergency call-up turned into the Blues’ star offensive player. Walker scored three times in St. Louis’ 6-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, his first career hat trick.

Walker’s first goal came as he picked up a pass from Brayden Schenn at the Red Wings blueline and slung a wrist shot off a Wings defender’s skate and through the body of goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Watch Nathan just Walker right in and score. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Hb2cDjuPNo — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

Walker gave the Blues a 2-0 lead when he received a drop pass from Niko Mikkola, faked a shot, and then snapped the puck home far side on Nedeljkovic.

Lotta goals apparently in the land down under. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8Og7s4OVdv — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

The feisty forward then finished off his hat trick by deftly deflecting home a point drive from Torey Krug with the backside of his stick blade.

Anyone know the Australian word for hat trick? #stlblues pic.twitter.com/fstuBpsXIv — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

Walker was the first Australian to ever play in the NHL, score a goal in the NHL, and is now the first Aussie to ever record a hat trick in the NHL. He played an important role for the Caps in the 2018 elimination of the Pittsburgh Penguins, assisting on Alex Chiasson’s goal in that series’ final game.

Way to go, mate!

HATTY FOR WALKER 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/yvSrbn3iUC — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

